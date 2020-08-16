Putin tells Belarusian leader Lukashenko Russia ready to help militarily if necessary

Putin tells Belarusian leader Lukashenko Russia ready to help militarily if necessaryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:39 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in a phone call on Sunday that Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance with a collective military pact if necessary, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Kremlin said in the same statement that external pressure was being applied to Belarus. It did not say by who.
Belarus has been rocked by a week of street protests after protesters accused Lukashenko of rigging a presidential election last Sunday.
