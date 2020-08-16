Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:58 IST
RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and Keoti MLA Faraz Fatmi.

Speaking to ANI about the expelled MLAs, RJD leader Alok Mehta said, "As per article 33 of the party under rules 5 a and b, if a party MLA is found doing anti-party activities or acting against the principles of the party then the MLA can be expelled on the order of the party president. So this decision was taken and the three MLAs were suspended on the basis of the information party was getting about them." Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020