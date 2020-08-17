Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination - media

He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break," Amari told a news program on Sunday. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has been in power since 2012 in his second time as premier.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 07:48 IST
Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination - media

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe entered a Tokyo hospital on Monday for an examination but a detailed reason for the visit was not immediately known, local media reported.

Government sources said it was not a worrying situation, Nippon TV reported, while Kyodo News cited people near to the prime minister as saying it was for a regular check-up. Abe's office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The reports follow weekend comments by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel chairman, Akira Amari, that he was concerned about Abe, 65, suffering from fatigue for his continuous work responding to the coronavirus crisis. "I want him to take a break. He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it's wrong to take a break," Amari told a news program on Sunday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, has been in power since 2012 in his second time as premier. He resigned from his first stint in 2007 due to struggles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not previously available.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi should've spoken about unemployment, economy in I-Day speech: Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken about employment generation and measures to revive the economy in his address to the nation on the Independence Day, said Shiv Sena on Monday. The Sena mouthpiece, Saamna, said that in his nea...

Australian state premier apologises for cruise ship failures after COVID-19 spike

The leader of Australias New South Wales state apologised on Monday for failing to stop people carrying the novel coronavirus from disembarking from a cruise ship in Sydney in March, triggering that was at the time Australias worst outbreak...

Dodgers bop four homers, sweep Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit four home runs and got a serviceable start from pitcher Dustin May to cruise to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep over their crosstown ri...

Crawford, Blackhawks top Knights to extend season

Corey Crawford made 48 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks avoided elimination with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series on Sunday in Edmonton. Drake Caggiula, Matthew Highmore and Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020