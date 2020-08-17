Left Menu
BJP candidate J P Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad was declared elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Nishad was the lone candidate to file nomination for the by-election and Monday was the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Nishad has been declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey told PTI.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:36 IST
BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad was declared elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Nishad was the lone candidate to file nomination for the by-election and Monday was the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Nishad has been declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey told PTI. He was also handed over the certificate declaring his election, Dubey said.

Nishad filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election on Thursday. The by-election was necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma. His tenure was till July 4, 2022.

Nishad is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who joined the BJP a few years ago..

