Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How the political crisis in Belarus could unfold

Here are ways the situation could develop. TOPPLED BY FORCE Lukashenko continues to ignore protesters' demands to step down and hold a new presidential election. Protests against him continue, swell, and important parts of the police and security state apparatus defect to the opposition.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:38 IST
FACTBOX-How the political crisis in Belarus could unfold
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said on Monday he would be willing to hand over power after a referendum, an apparent bid to pacify mass protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge to his 26 years in office. The situation in Belarus, a strategically important country that carries Russian energy exports to the West, is fluid after the biggest demonstration yet against his rule on Sunday.

The political crisis erupted after a presidential election on Aug. 9 which protesters say he massively rigged to ensure a phoney landslide win. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition candidate was the real winner, they say. Here are ways the situation could develop.

TOPPLED BY FORCE Lukashenko continues to ignore protesters' demands to step down and hold a new presidential election.

Protests against him continue, swell, and important parts of the police and security state apparatus defect to the opposition. Crowds storm key government buildings, forcing him from power. He is either put on trial or flees the country.

FRESH ELECTIONS Lukashenko reluctantly caves into protesters' demands for a re-run of what they say was a rigged presidential election last Sunday.

Angered by alleged election cheating and police brutality towards post-election protesters, an opposition candidate wins that election and Lukashenko loses power. REFERENDUM

Lukashenko has said he would be willing to hand over power after a referendum, in an apparent bid to pacify the protesters. But he insisted this would not happen while he was under pressure from the streets. Such a scenario would see him manage his transition from power over a longer period. RUSSIA INTERVENES

President Vladimir Putin decides to restore order in a neighbouring country he regards as part of Moscow's orbit and a buffer zone against NATO. Russia earlier told Lukashenko it was ready to assist Belarus in accordance with a military pact in the event of an external threat.

Intervention could range from anything from riot police reinforcement to special forces and the army. Russian intervention would alienate a large part of the Belarusian population, but allow Lukashenko or a Moscow-friendly successor to rule a bit longer.

A WEAKENED LUKASHENKO CLINGS ON Increasingly isolated and despised by his own people - at one point he said there would be no new presidential election until he was killed - Lukashenko relies on the army, the security service and the police to keep him in power after declaring martial law.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam floods: 11,962 people affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts

As many as 11,962 persons have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- here due to flood in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority ASDMA on Monday. Two relief camps and one relief distributio...

Nadda's 'Prince of Incompetence' barb at Rahul for his swipe at PM CARES Fund

Rahul Gandhis improbity swipe at the PM CARES fund on Monday drew a strong counter-attack from BJP president J P Nadda who mocked the Congress leader as prince of incompetence and accused him of spreading fake news. Nadda did not name Gandh...

Adityanth govt failing to control COVID-19 outbreak, improve law-and-order situation: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation ...

Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. Moscows decision to approve the vaccine and produce httpswww.re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020