Two expelled RJD MLAs, another party MLA join JD-U

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:46 IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs - Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Prema Chaudhary - joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) in Bihar on Monday. Another RJD MLA Ashok Kumar also joined the party. Maheshwar Prasad Yadav and Prema Chaudhary were among three MLAs expelled by RJD for six years on Sunday for "anti-party activities".

The three MLAs joined the ruling JD-U in its party office in presence of senior party leaders. In another political development in the poll-bound state, expelled JD-U leader and former minister Shyam Rajak rejoined RJD in presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav here.

Rajak came back to RJD a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed him as State Industries Minister. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November before the end of the term of present assembly.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic. The RJD and its allies are seeking to oust the ruling NDA from power in the state. (ANI)

