Rajasthan BJP chief seeks thorough probe into death of Pak Hindu migrants

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said the mysterious death of 11 members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants at a Jodhpur village needs a thorough probe as it has raised several questions. The deceased included five children and four women. They were found dead on August 9 morning inside a hut at Lodta village of the Dechu area. Their autopsy had indicated the consumption of a poisonous substance. "The death of 11 Pakistan Hindu migrants in Jodhpur has raised many questions, which needed to be answered," said Poonia who was in Jodhpur on Monday. The BJP leader told reporters that this incident could not be let pass as a mere god's wish and required to be thoroughly probed. Referring to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's visit to a camp of Pakistan Hindu migrants in Jodhpur last week to pay homage to the deceased, Poonia said he did not say "anything definitive" on the matter and took it in a "casual manner".

He claimed that the Union government has been working hard for the welfare of Pakistan Hindu migrants but the incident has clearly "pointed to the dereliction of the state government". Terming the Congress government in the state a "jugad" government, Poonia said the tenure of Ashok Gehlot has turned out to be weaker than of his previous stint.

"The crime rate has shot up tremendously, farmers are disappointed and unemployment situation is pathetic," he alleged, reminding the government of its polls promises of debt waiver and unemployment allowance.