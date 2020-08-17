Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of power-sharing deal

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered on Monday, some burning car tyres, to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:11 IST
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of power-sharing deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered on Monday, some burning car tyres, to mark the anniversary of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform. The agreement set up a precarious alliance of civilian technocrats and military officials following the April 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, with elections due to be held after 39 months.

The government says it is pushing ahead with reforms, but many people want swifter and deeper change. Protesters from neighborhood-based "resistance committees" gathered outside cabinet headquarters in downtown Khartoum to voice their demands amid a heavy security presence.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded anti-Bashir protests and helped strike the deal with the military, said on Twitter that security forces violently dispersed protesters after they demanded to meet Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and refused an envoy sent in his place. A Reuters witness saw large amounts of tear gas being fired.

The neighborhood committees say they want to see the long-delayed formation of a transitional legislature, the reorganization of the civilian Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, and a civilian takeover of military-run companies. They warned that Monday's demonstrations were just the start.

In a statement on Monday, Hamdok called for political and popular support for reform. "The state apparatus needs to be rebuilt, the legacy of (the old regime) needs to be dismantled and the civil service needs to be modernized and developed to become unbiased between citizens, as well as effective," he said.

Hamdok, a former U.N. diplomat, has also launched peace talks with rebels in Darfur and other restive regions to end years of bloodshed, a key demand for protesters and a top priority for the government. A deal is expected to be initialed on Aug. 28, Sudan's state news agency SUNA reported, citing Tut Gatluak, South Sudan's presidential envoy on security.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 held for raping woman in Palghar's Nalasopara

Maharashtra police have arrested three accused men for allegedly raping a woman here in Nalasopara. According to the police, the incident of rape happened on August 11 and the victim had registered the complaint on August 14.A rickshaw driv...

Controversial Kashmir motion not party policy, says Labour Party India group

The UKs Opposition Labour Party is determined to rebuild trust and win back Indian voters alienated following a controversial Kashmir motion passed at the partys conference last year, the Labour Friends of India LFIN group said on Monday. T...

COVID-19 effect: Signing date of Jewar airport's key pact deferred again

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday once again deferred the date for the signing of a key pact for the Rs 29,650-crore Jewar airport project with its developer, according to an orderThe state government ...

Watchdog chastises Census for missing laptops used for count

More than a dozen laptop computers used for an early phase of the 2020 census were lost, stolen or missing last year, and they may have contained personal information whose confidentiality is protected by federal law, according to an agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020