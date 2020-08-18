Belarusian leader Lukashenko says Germany's Merkel called him -Interfax

Belarusian leader Lukashenko says Germany's Merkel called him -InterfaxReuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:07 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he had received a phone call on Sunday from German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
Lukashenko faces the threat of European Union sanctions after a crackdown on protests following what demonstrators say was his rigged re-election victory last week. He denies losing, citing official results that gave him just over 80% of the vote.
