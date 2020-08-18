Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Potential candidates to become next Canada finance minister

Here are names floated as potential successors. DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER CHRYSTIA FREELAND Freeland, 52, is one of Trudeau's key confidants and widely seen as someone likely to replace Trudeau as the head of the Liberal party. As Canada's foreign minister and minister for international trade in Trudeau's previous cabinet, Freeland renegotiated a new North American trade deal.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 06:51 IST
FACTBOX-Potential candidates to become next Canada finance minister

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigned on Monday after friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and will also step down from his parliamentary seat. Here are names floated as potential successors.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER CHRYSTIA FREELAND Freeland, 52, is one of Trudeau's key confidants and widely seen as someone likely to replace Trudeau as the head of the Liberal party.

As Canada's foreign minister and minister for international trade in Trudeau's previous cabinet, Freeland renegotiated a new North American trade deal. The successful signing of the new NAFTA deal consolidated Freeland's position in Trudeau's cabinet, and she was promoted as deputy prime minister after Liberal's returned to power in last year's election. FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE

Champagne, a trade lawyer and businessman, hails from the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec, has held several cabinet portfolios since his arrival in Ottawa. From 2015-2017, he served as Finance Minister Bill Morneau's parliamentary secretary, before being named Canada's international trade minister in 2017 and the foreign minister in 2019. Before entering politics in 2015, Champagne, 50, was vice-president and senior council of ABB Group, a Swiss-Swedish multinational technology company. Fluently bilingual, Champagne spent years working in Switzerland, Italy and the United Kingdom and has earned a reputation in Ottawa circles for his strong work ethic and drive.

JEAN-YVES DUCLOS, PRESIDENT OF TREASURY BOARD A Francophone economics professor who became a more prominent spokesman in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Duclos, 55, has been president of the Treasury Board since 2019, a powerful behind-the-scenes role where he oversaw the whole of Canada's public service and monitored government spending and programs.

Known in Ottawa circles for his low-key manner and studious outlook, he served as Minister for Families, Children and Social Development from 2015-2019, responsible for files like poverty reduction and housing. MARK CARNEY, FORMER BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR

A potential long shot because he does not currently hold a parliamentary seat, Carney, 55, was recently hired by Trudeau as an informal advisor. A former Goldman Sachs banker, Carney stepped down as Bank of England governor in March and since returning to Ottawa has been writing a book on ways to build a more inclusive society. Carney currently serves as an advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the COP26 conference and as United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance.

Carney become the BoE’s first foreign governor in its three-century history. He had advised both the Canadian Liberal and Conservative governments before becoming Bank of Canada governor in 2008 and has been long seen as a potential Liberal leader.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China launches anti-dumping probe into wine imports from Australia

Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it had begun an anti-dumping investigation into imports of wine from Australia following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry last month.The ant...

Singapore announces USD 5.8 billion to boost COVID-19 hit economy

Singapore has announced USD 5.8 billion to extend a wage subsidy programme to next March, as most sectors continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported South China Morning Post. The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister ...

Funding announced to support major housing project in Horowhenua

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has today announced funding to support a major housing project in Horowhenua that will help address the districts housing shortage and a business park to enable growth in the region.The projects are being...

Venezuela's COVID-19 infections set to overwhelm testing capacity, says opposition adviser

Venezuelas rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020