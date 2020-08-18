Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piles of cash in viral video stoke bribery scandal in Mexico

The source of the video remains unclear, as does the date and location it was recorded. An official with the attorney general's office told Reuters the video was not part of evidence obtained from ex-Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya, who last week filed a complaint accusing his boss, former President Enrique Pena Nieto, and another senior aide of ordering a wide-ranging bribery scheme.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 08:18 IST
Piles of cash in viral video stoke bribery scandal in Mexico

An unverified video showing piles of cash being handed to Mexican congressional staffers went viral on Monday, fueling a corruption scandal that is already convulsing the country even as the clip's source and context remain unclear.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has made combating graft his top issue, earlier in the day said the public should see all evidence linked to bribes allegedly paid to lawmakers that led to the passage of reforms he opposed. During his regular morning news conference, he specifically referenced a video introduced as part of sworn testimony in a corruption case in which the former head of Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex has accused Lopez Obrador's predecessor of ordering bribe payments.

Hours later a shaky four-minute clip appeared on YouTube showing plastic bags filled with neatly bundled stacks of cash apparently being turned over to two senior Senate staffers who then worked for the opposition National Action Party, or PAN. The source of the video remains unclear, as does the date and location it was recorded.

An official with the attorney general's office told Reuters the video was not part of evidence obtained from ex-Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya, who last week filed a complaint accusing his boss, former President Enrique Pena Nieto, and another senior aide of ordering a wide-ranging bribery scheme. One of the Senate staffers in the video, Guillermo Gutierrez, was promptly fired by tweet from his post as personal secretary to the PAN governor of Queretaro state after the video was released.

The other staffer, Rafael Caraveo, denied on Twitter the cash was a bribe, but offered no further explanation. The video was posted to a YouTube page created on Sunday under the name of Lozoya's brother, Juan Jesus.

A public relations firm representing Emilio Lozoya said in a statement, though, that their client's brother does not have a YouTube page, and that a criminal complaint would be filed for the appropriation of his identity. Last week, the attorney general said Lozoya had testified he received more than 100 million pesos ($4.5 million) from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht that was in part used to buy votes in Congress.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in Mexico. The signature reform passed by Congress during Pena Nieto's term was an energy overhaul that ended Pemex's monopoly and was bitterly opposed by Lopez Obrador.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikToks Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the apps operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday...

Terrorist arrested by security forces in J-K's Shopian

A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from Maldera area of Shopian District, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. The police is yet to disclose the identity of the terrorist. Further investigation into th...

Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3...

Key takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020