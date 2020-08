Jaishankar congratulates Sri Lankan foreign minister on his reappointment

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena to congratulate him on his reappointment. Jaishankar said he looked forward to working closely with Gunawardena to take their partnership to greater heights. "Called up to congratulate Sri Lankan FM @DCRGunawardena on his reappointment. Look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to greater heights. #NeighbourhoodFirst," Jaishankar said in a tweet

Gunawardena was reappointed the foreign minister in Sri Lanka's new Cabinet that was sworn in last week.