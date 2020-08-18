Left Menu
Finland Prime Minister to take COVID test due to mild symptoms

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:25 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MarinSanna)

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday she would take a COVID-19 test due to mild symptoms of an infection. "I have mild respiratory symptoms. I will take a corona test and work remotely," Marin said on Twitter.

Last week, Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time as the number of coronavirus cases rises.

