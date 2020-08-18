Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bernie Sanders says Trump a threat to democracy in America, compares him to Nero

Senator Kamala Harris is set to be formally nominated by the DNC as the first-ever Black as well as the first-ever American of Indian and African descent as a vice presidential candidate by a major political party. In his address to the DNC, Sanders said the future of American democracy and its economy is at stake.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:28 IST
Bernie Sanders says Trump a threat to democracy in America, compares him to Nero

Top Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying the Republican leader posed a threat to democracy in the US and his disregard for science had jeopardised the economy and the lives of Americans. The four-day convention was initially scheduled to be held in Wisconsin but it began virtually on Monday amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Kamala Harris is set to be formally nominated by the DNC as the first-ever Black as well as the first-ever American of Indian and African descent as a vice presidential candidate by a major political party.

In his address to the DNC, Sanders said the future of American democracy and its economy is at stake. He urged the people to elect Joe Biden, 77, and his running mate Kamala Harris, 55, in the November 3 presidential elections. "The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine," Sanders said.

Sanders, 77, who lost to Biden during the party's presidential primaries, accused Trump of giving root to "authoritarianism" in the country. "I, and my family, and many of yours, know the insidious way authoritarianism destroys democracy, decency, and humanity. As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates, and, yes, with conservatives to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat," he said.

"This president is not just a threat to our democracy, but by rejecting science, he has put our lives and health in jeopardy. Trump has attacked doctors and scientists trying to protect us from the pandemic, while refusing to take strong action to produce the masks, gowns, and gloves our health care workers desperately need,” he said. Sanders compared Trump to 1st Century emperor Nero, under whose rule Rome was destroyed in the great fire of 64 AD.

“Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfs. His actions fanned this pandemic resulting in over 170,000 deaths and a nation still unprepared to protect its people," Sanders said, in one of his sharpest attacks on the president. "Trump's negligence has exacerbated the economic crisis we are now experiencing. Since this pandemic began, over 30 million people have lost their jobs and many have lost their health insurance. Millions of working families are wondering how they'll feed their kids and worried that they will be evicted from their homes," he said.

“The American people have caught on that this president and his administration are, to put it bluntly, frauds,” Sanders said. The president has filled his administration with billionaires and gave trillions to the top one per cent of the rich and large corporations, the Democratic leader said.

“He tried to throw 32 million people off of their health insurance, eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions, and submitted budgets that proposed slashing Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security,” he alleged. “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created. He will stop the demonisation of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the religious bigotry, and the ugly attacks on women,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders, the November election is the most important in the country's modern history. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign accused Sanders of pursuing a leftist agenda.

"It's Bernie Sanders' party, Joe Biden is just the empty vessel for it. As the Fidel Castro-loving, Soviet Union-honeymooning, dictator-defending communist comrade kicks off the Democratic convention, it's a fitting reminder of just how far left the party has moved since the days of Barack Obama. On nearly every issue, Biden has bowed down to the left-wing radicals running the Democratic Party,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. "Sanders' socialist revolution is complete. It's in the hands of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” the Republican Party said in a separate statement.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australians seize cocaine haul in boat at sea, arrest 3 men

Australian authorities said Tuesday they had seized a large quantity of cocaine from a fishing boat in treacherous seas off the east coast. A law enforcement team intercepted the Australian trawler Coralynne on Saturday night after New Zeal...

Taking a Lead in Innovative Healthcare Delivery by Advancing the World of Health

Gurgaon, Haryana, India NewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 years of innovation. BD...

Norway's wealth fund lost $21 billion in first half of 2020

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns 21.27 billion in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate holdings fell in value during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday. The decline...

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

Each day, fishmongers in Congo Republic pile up hundreds of dead sharks on the shore and begin lopping off fins and bartering over hammerheads and other endangered species. The bustling seaside business could be jeopardising the marine envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020