Scindia responds to Digvijaya's criticism, 'he has all democratic rights to criticise me'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday responded to the criticism by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his visit to Indore saying, "he has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wishes to say." "He has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wishes to say. In a democracy, there is only one god, which are people. They will decide who is real and who is fake. It's a democracy, he can say anything about. He is also an elder to me."

On Monday, the former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh commented that "BJP is now panicked when the people who have betrayed the Congress are not allowed to enter mohallas and villages. Shivraj and Maharaj both are worried as the fake news peddled by the BJP is not getting the support. Chambal's water is revolutionary, it will teach traitors a lesson." Scindia reached Indore on Monday for the first time after joining the BJP. Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and other leaders including MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP workers arrived at the airport to welcome Scindia.

He also visited the state BJP office for the first time and paid floral tribute to his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia. (ANI)