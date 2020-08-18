Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia responds to Digvijaya's criticism, 'he has all democratic rights to criticise me'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday responded to the criticism by the senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his visit to Indore saying, "he has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wishes to say."

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:15 IST
Scindia responds to Digvijaya's criticism, 'he has all democratic rights to criticise me'
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks to media in Indore on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday responded to the criticism by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his visit to Indore saying, "he has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wishes to say." "He has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wishes to say. In a democracy, there is only one god, which are people. They will decide who is real and who is fake. It's a democracy, he can say anything about. He is also an elder to me."

On Monday, the former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh commented that "BJP is now panicked when the people who have betrayed the Congress are not allowed to enter mohallas and villages. Shivraj and Maharaj both are worried as the fake news peddled by the BJP is not getting the support. Chambal's water is revolutionary, it will teach traitors a lesson." Scindia reached Indore on Monday for the first time after joining the BJP. Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silavat and other leaders including MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP workers arrived at the airport to welcome Scindia.

He also visited the state BJP office for the first time and paid floral tribute to his grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore

A BJP functionary here has beenbooked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag byhoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the74th Independence Day, police said on TuesdayBased on complaints from a few people, a case ha...

Aussies ready for dog days of cricket in bio-secure bubble

The dog days of isolation are something Aaron Finch is content to continue to ensure global cricket his job goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic. Preparing for Australias cricket tour to England next month has been a different experie...

Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 5,000 cr since closure

Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds six shut schemes have received about Rs 5,000 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since the announcement of their closure in April. The schemes have received Rs 708 crore during August 1-1...

Sterling comes close to 5-month high as Brexit talks restart

The pound approached a five-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday, driven by weakness in the U.S. currency, but analysts remained cautious about the outlook for sterling as a new round of Brexit talks began.The dollar index hit new lows o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020