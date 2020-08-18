Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukashenko, still in power in Belarus, rewards security forces as protests continue

Hundreds of protesters chanting "shame" gathered at a theatre in Minsk on Tuesday in solidarity with its director, who was fired for speaking out in support of the opposition. They will later converge on a prison where the husband of exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya has been detained since the end of May. He was planning to run against Lukashenko in the election.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:28 IST
Lukashenko, still in power in Belarus, rewards security forces as protests continue
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, on Tuesday, awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped his crackdown on protesters who have been demanding he step down for the last 10 days. In an effort to clamp down on strike action that has hit some of the country's most important factories, the government also issued a missive to managers of state-run plants telling them to ensure workers fulfill their duties or be disciplined.

Lukashenko, in power for the last 26 years, is under pressure, with no sign to an end of protests and strikes against what protesters say was a rigged Aug. 9 presidential election that he says he won. At least two protesters were killed and thousands detained in the post-election crackdown. The opposition says opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the rightful winner and wants new elections.

The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk over its crackdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Berlin wanted the Belarusian government to refrain from violence, release political prisoners, and start talks with the opposition. Putin, the Kremlin said, told Merkel that any external attempt to intervene in the domestic affairs of Belarus would be unacceptable.

Russia, a traditional ally of Minsk, is watching closely as Belarus hosts pipelines that carry Russian energy exports to the West and is viewed by Moscow as a buffer zone against NATO. Hundreds of protesters chanting "shame" gathered at a theatre in Minsk on Tuesday in solidarity with its director, who was fired for speaking out in support of the opposition.

They will later converge on a prison where the husband of exiled opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya has been detained since the end of May. He was planning to run against Lukashenko in the election. His wife took his place instead. Lukashenko is battling to contain the biggest challenge yet to his grip on power, as protests over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the election, and other grievances spiral into a revolt among swaths of society.

He was heckled by factory workers on Monday and has faced opposition from people normally seen as loyal. The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia and four other diplomats have resigned in support of the demonstrators. A coordination council pushed by Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a transition of power was due to meet in Minsk later on Tuesday for the first time.

Many detained protesters have complained of punishment beatings, cramped conditions, and starvation rations. The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarusian individuals linked to violence and election fraud, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday. EU leaders will discuss the situation in Belarus on Wednesday, she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore

A BJP functionary here has beenbooked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag byhoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the74th Independence Day, police said on TuesdayBased on complaints from a few people, a case ha...

Aussies ready for dog days of cricket in bio-secure bubble

The dog days of isolation are something Aaron Finch is content to continue to ensure global cricket his job goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic. Preparing for Australias cricket tour to England next month has been a different experie...

Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 5,000 cr since closure

Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds six shut schemes have received about Rs 5,000 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since the announcement of their closure in April. The schemes have received Rs 708 crore during August 1-1...

Sterling comes close to 5-month high as Brexit talks restart

The pound approached a five-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday, driven by weakness in the U.S. currency, but analysts remained cautious about the outlook for sterling as a new round of Brexit talks began.The dollar index hit new lows o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020