Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president

Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said. He would be joining the Philippines-based ADB sometime in September, they added. He was named the bank's vice president last month..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:20 IST
Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner; to join ADB as vice president
Image Credit:

Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said. Lavasa was next in line to head the EC.

Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his resignation to Rashtrapati Bhavan and has requested to be relieved on August 31. He would be joining the Philippines-based ADB sometime in September, they added.

He was named the bank's vice president last month.

Lavasa is the second election commissioner to step down from the poll panel before the completion of his term. The last time an election commission put in his papers was in 1973 when CEC Nagendra Singh was appointed a judge in the International Court of Justice at The Hague. Lavasa, a career bureaucrat, joined as Election Commissioner on January 23, 2018, and being senior most on the poll panel would have become CEC in April next year after the term of incumbent Sunil Arora ends.

He holds MBA from Southern Cross University in Australia, and MPhil in Defense and Strategic Studies degree from the University of Madras, Lavasa, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, retired as Finance Secretary. "Lavasa has a long and distinguished career in the Indian civil service," ADB said in the statement citing his bureaucratic career. "He has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge on public policy and the role of the private sector." Lavasa led the Indian delegation in the climate change negotiations for the Paris Agreement and was instrumental in finalizing India's nationally determined contributions, which included a major role of the private sector, it said adding as Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, he worked closely with many ADB projects that had private sector components.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

European bond yields fall as dollar drop gains steam

German government bond yields fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday with European debt a major beneficiary of a broadly weaker dollar fuelling demand for fixed income assets elsewhere. With little in terms of major data this week ...

Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore

A BJP functionary here has beenbooked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag byhoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the74th Independence Day, police said on TuesdayBased on complaints from a few people, a case ha...

Aussies ready for dog days of cricket in bio-secure bubble

The dog days of isolation are something Aaron Finch is content to continue to ensure global cricket his job goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic. Preparing for Australias cricket tour to England next month has been a different experie...

Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 5,000 cr since closure

Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds six shut schemes have received about Rs 5,000 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since the announcement of their closure in April. The schemes have received Rs 708 crore during August 1-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020