Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:38 IST
Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A BJP functionary here has been booked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag by hoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the74th Independence Day, police said on Tuesday

Based on complaints from a few people, a case has been registered against BJP area zonal president Venkatesh under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, they said

Besides Venkatesh, a few other party members were also booked under Section 2 (Insult to Indian national flag and theConstitution of India) of the act on Monday, police said, adding further investigations were on.

