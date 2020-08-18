Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions against Belarus

Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for economic sanctions against the regime in neighboring Belarus, saying the presidential election there mustn't be internationally recognised. “What happened there is not just a human rights abuse, but also crimes that must be investigated and those responsible punished,” Linkevicius said. Lukashenko's top challenger, former English teacher Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got only 10 per cent of the vote, according to official results.

PTI | Vilnius | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:19 IST
Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions against Belarus

Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted for economic sanctions against the regime in neighboring Belarus, saying the presidential election there mustn't be internationally recognised. “We are sending a strong message to the world today,” Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said after the 120-0 vote with two abstentions. Nineteen of the Seimas assembly's 141 members were absent.

The document adopted by lawmakers also calls for the international rejection of the legitimacy of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Further details on the economic sanctions weren't immediately available. Lukashenko won his sixth term in office with 80% of the votes, according to official results of the August 9 election. The opposition denounced the vote as rigged and hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets across Belarus in protest.

Linkevicius added that many shocking stories of beatings and torture start to emerge from Belarus. “What happened there is not just a human rights abuse, but also crimes that must be investigated and those responsible punished,” Linkevicius said.

Lukashenko's top challenger, former English teacher Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got only 10 per cent of the vote, according to official results. But she denounced the vote as rigged, and demanded a recount. Lithuania, which is Belarus's northern neighbor, has given her refuge. Lithuania has a population of 2.8 million and the Baltic nation's capital, Vilnius, is located 170 kilometers (105 miles) from Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Vilnius is a center for Belarusians in exile. The city hosts a university that Lukashenko banned. A number of Belarusian nongovernmental organizations have relocated there as well..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow in the aftermath of losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of public assets in vandalism and arsonin...

WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016, Senate report says

The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russias effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report ...

BJP Bihar state executive meet to discuss Assembly poll strategy

A two-day state executive committee meeting of the Bihar BJP will be held in virtual mode from August 22 to deliberate on strategies for the Assembly election which is due in October-November, a senior party leader said. BJPs national presi...

Belarusian leader Lukashenko calls opposition council an attempt to seize power - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called the launch of a coordination council for members of the opposition an attempt to seize power and warned measures would be taken in response, the Belta news agency reported on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020