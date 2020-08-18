Left Menu
Congress in Assam seeks 'Grand Alliance' to take on BJP-led govt in 2021 polls

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the state Congress's core committee, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi told reporters. "We will reach out to other parties, including the AIUDF and the Left, to ensure the defeat of the BJP-led government in the state," he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The opposition Congress in Assam on Tuesday called for a 'Grand Alliance' of all non-BJP parties, including the AIUDF, to oust the Sarbananda Sonowal- led government in next year's assembly elections. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the state Congress's core committee, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi told reporters.

"We will reach out to other parties, including the AIUDF and the Left, to ensure the defeat of the BJP-led government in the state," he said. Gogoi said the people of the state want a change and so the core committee in its meeting decided that all parties will be consulted in this regard.

AIUDF has already expressed willingness to consider and discuss the matter but the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), also planning to float a new party with some of its senior leaders expressing the desire to contest the 2021 polls, will not be a part of the alliance, he said. "The chief minister will be from the Congress," asserted Gogoi when asked if the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF would get a shot at the top post if the alliance wins the polls.

Replying to a question on whether he is a contender for the post, the veteran Congress leader said that he will stay as an advisor. State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party is looking to join hands with all the "anti-BJP forces".

"We as the largest opposition party in the state have given the call and now it is up to them to respond," he said. Later at a press conference in the state secretariat, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said Tarun Gogoi will have no relevance in the 2021 assembly elections.

"At a time when he should be chanting the names of Ram and Krishna, he is seeking Ajmal," Sarma said in a dig at the three-time former chief minister. "In the 2021 assembly elections, Tarun Gogoi has no relevance. He is 90 years old and should refrain from giving challenges which have no relevance or meaning," he added.

Sarma, who is the state's finance, health and education minister, urged the press to not question him about Gogoi as he "can only show him respect". "I have worked with him for 14-15 years. Yes, I was angry with him and I left the Congress but I have proved myself in the 2016 assembly elections and now have no anger," the BJP strongman said.

Sarma said that his mandate is to serve the people of the state till March. "I myself do not know whether I will contest the next assembly elections. It will be decided by my party and my family. I am not for any post or power," he said.

Sarma further said that election means competition between two groups who are willing to do more for the people, and the BJP has already started "constructive and creative" mobilisation of the people for it.

