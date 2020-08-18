Ex-Lebanese PM: Family accepts ruling on father's killing
Former Lebanese premier Saad Hariri says the family accepts the verdicts issued Tuesday by a UN-backed tribunal on the killing of his father 15 years ago. The tribunal convicted one member of the Hezbollah militant group and acquitted three others of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.PTI | Beirut | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:13 IST
Former Lebanese premier Saad Hariri says the family accepts the verdicts issued Tuesday by a UN-backed tribunal on the killing of his father 15 years ago. Hariri tells reporters in Leidschendam in the Netherlands: "The court has ruled." Now, he said, the family awaits the implementation of justice.
"Justice will be executed, regardless of how long it takes," he said. The tribunal convicted one member of the Hezbollah militant group and acquitted three others of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saad Hariri
- Lebanese
- Rafik Hariri
- Leidschendam
- Netherlands
- Hezbollah
ALSO READ
Lebanese foreign minister quits over lack of reform as crisis spirals
Lebanese foreign minister quits over slow reforms, Aoun adviser takes over
Lebanese foreign minister quits over slow reforms, Aoun adviser takes over
Lebanese foreign minister quits over slow reforms, Aoun adviser takes over
Lebanese foreign minister quits over slow reforms, Aoun adviser takes over