Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Postal Service puts changes on hold after mail-in voting outcry

DeJoy also is scheduled to testify on Monday before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee. Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union that represents more than 200,000 employees, told Fox News that DeJoy's policy changes "are truly slowing down mail, the customers see it ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:35 IST
U.S. Postal Service puts changes on hold after mail-in voting outcry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. The reversal follows charges by Democrats and others that service cuts could slow the handling of mail-in ballots, the use of which is expected to skyrocket for the election as the coronavirus pandemic raises fears of crowds.

These critics have accused the Republican president of trying to hobble the Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting as he trails Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election. "I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement, adding that the changes are to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

DeJoy, a major political donor and ally of Trump, assumed the job in June. DeJoy also said that the Postal Service will not change retail hours at post offices as well as that mail collection boxes will remain where they are and no mail processing facilities will be closed.

The reversal followed a lengthy call by the postal board of governors on Monday night, two people briefed on the matter said. Trump said last week he was against Democratic efforts to include funds for the Postal Service and election infrastructure in coronavirus relief legislation because he wanted to limit mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, states including Washington, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York said they were planning legal moves to block the Postal Service changes. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro suggested he might welcome DeJoy's proposed actions.

"I'll believe it when I see it," Shapiro said. "Hopefully the American people can breathe a sigh of relief. But I will not let my foot off the gas so long as the postal officials continue to violate the law." Trump has repeatedly and without evidence claimed that mail balloting is vulnerable to fraud. Voting by mail is nothing new in the United States, and one in four voters cast ballots that way in 2016.

Democrats have raised concerns that Postal Service cost cutting could lead to missed or delayed ballots. They have pointed to reductions in overtime, restrictions on extra mail transportation trips and new mail sorting and delivery policies as changes that threaten to slow mail delivery - and in some cases, already have. DeJoy is scheduled to testify on Friday before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, spokesmen for the committee and the Postal Service said. DeJoy also is scheduled to testify on Monday before the Democratic-led House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union that represents more than 200,000 employees, told Fox News that DeJoy's policy changes "are truly slowing down mail, the customers see it ... the postal workers see it - mail is getting all backed up."

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in need following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.The man, who wears a shin...

'Dhanwantari Rath' to bring ayurveda at doorsteps of Delhi Police families

A MoU was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA and the Delhi Police on Tuesday for extending ayurvedic mode of preventive and promotive health services in the residential colonies of the force. Supported by the AYUSH mini...

Financially-hit due to COVID, DMRC slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

Facing adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent, according to an internal order...

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020