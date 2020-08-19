FACTBOX-'Reverse the damage': Officials react to suspension of U.S. Postal Service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended until after the November election all mail service changes - steps that Democrats had criticized as an apparent bid to improperly boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. Here is a selection of quotes about the action.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, on Twitter: "Social Security benefits. Prescriptions. Paychecks. Tax returns. Absentee ballots. Americans rely on the Postal Service to deliver them all. Today, Democrats are sending a strong message to the Trump Admin: #DontMessWithUSPS! (U.S. Postal Service)"

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Twitter: "It's good they've recognized the problems they've caused but we need a PERMANENT rescission of ALL of DeJoy's harmful policies - and they MUST treat all election materials as first class."

Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat, on Twitter: "Nice try. You also need to reverse the damage you've already done. Return the mailboxes you removed. Return the sorting machines you took out. Restore the regular hours of post offices you cut short. Return postal vehicles you took. The list goes on."

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson: "If I was the federal government I would not want to have to walk into a courtroom ... and try and defend why we did not go through the proper process in enacting these changes. ... They want to try and walk them back. Wonderful. That's our goal (with litigation). ... But zero chances we take our foot off the gas."

Lee Moak, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors: "Your emails continue to arrive; your enthusiasm remains undiminished. I've received almost 40,000 emails since Friday night. That's 40,000 Americans who have taken the time to write to me, and to my fellow member of the USPS Board of Governors. The stories you are sharing with me resonate deeply. Not just on an intellectual level, but on a human one. Like many of you who have reached out to me, I too am a veteran, a husband, a father, and a small business owner."

Representative James Comer, a Republican: "It's shameful that Democrats continue to manufacture baseless and wildly irresponsible conspiracy theories in order to scare the American people and undermine President Trump. In doing so, all they end up undermining is their own credibility and America's institutions. Contrary to the theatrics on the left, Americans should be confident that their vote counts regardless of whether they vote by mail or in person this fall."