Taking jibe at Satya Pal Malik's transfer, Abhishek Singhvi asks 'what about West Bengal'

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP over the transfer of Governor Satya Pal Malik from Goa to Meghalaya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:56 IST
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP over the transfer of Governor Satya Pal Malik from Goa to Meghalaya. Singhvi alleged that this transfer was owing to Malik's "mild criticism" of the Goa government, which is led by the BJP. The Congress leader further compared it to the situation in West Bengal and asked why the same standards apply in states like West Bengal. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state.

"BJP, PM Modi, MHA transfers 2nd-time Governor GOA Malik for very mild comments/criticism of state govt governance. Obviously same standards don't apply to other non-BJP ruled states eg. WB !!" Singhvi's tweet read. Malik was earlier the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019 and was then transferred to Goa, where he served for roughly 10 months before he was appointed as the Meghalaya Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind.

However, Malik on Tuesday said that his 10 months' experience as Governor of Goa was "pleasant" and conveyed best wishes to the people of the state. "I am glad that I had an opportunity to serve in a beautiful state like Goa. During my tenure in Goa, which was almost 10 months the experience has been nothing but pleasant," read his letter.

Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties. (ANI)

