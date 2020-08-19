Had BJP chosen Sushma Swaraj in 2014, country would have been better off: Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that the country would have done better off if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had chosen Sushma Swaraj instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:51 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that the country would have done better off if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had chosen Sushma Swaraj instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
"Who knows if BJP had opted for Sushma Swaraj ji, instead of Modi ji in 2014, she would have still been with us and our Country would have been much better off. I had publicly said that in a tv debate with her. That doesn't mean Smriti Irani ji you should start getting ideas!!," the Congress leader tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Digvijaya Singh
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Sushma Swaraj
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Rebel MLAs should give up BJP's hospitality if they want dialogue with Cong: Surjewala
Rebel Cong legislators should shun hospitality of BJP govt in Haryana before holding any talks: Cong leader Randeep Surjewala.
Rebel MLAs should forego BJP's hospitality and discuss issues with us: Randeep Surjewala
Ayodhya ceremony: Another core BJP promise fulfilled under Modi
BJP govt in Karnataka orders special poojas, prayers in temples during Ram mandir event