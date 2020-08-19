Had BJP chosen Sushma Swaraj in 2014, country would have been better off: Digvijaya Singh

Left Menu
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that the country would have done better off if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had chosen Sushma Swaraj instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:51 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"Who knows if BJP had opted for Sushma Swaraj ji, instead of Modi ji in 2014, she would have still been with us and our Country would have been much better off. I had publicly said that in a tv debate with her. That doesn't mean Smriti Irani ji you should start getting ideas!!," the Congress leader tweeted. (ANI)

