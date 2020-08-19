Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devi Lal's grandson, MLA among those appointed district unit presidents by BJP in Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the newly appointed district unit chiefs. Ahead of appointment of district unit presidents, State General Secretary (Organisation) Suresh Bhatt, who was accompanied by Dhankar, had met BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.PTI SUN VSD  DV DV.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:06 IST
Devi Lal's grandson, MLA among those appointed district unit presidents by BJP in Haryana

Former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal's grandson Aditya and sitting legislator Mohan Lal are among the new district presidents appointed by the ruling BJP in Haryana on Wednesday. The appointments were made by Haryana BJP president and former Minister Om Prakash Dhankar, exactly a month after he took over as the new state chief of the party.

Among the 22 district presidents appointed by the party, three have been retained and they are Ajay Bansal (Rohtak), Gopal Sharma (Faridabad) and Ashok Kumar Dhand (Kaithal). BJP leader Aditya Devi Lal has been made Sirsa district president, while party legislator from Rai segment, Mohan Lal becomes the district chief from Sonipat, in which Baroda assembly constituency also falls.

Baroda assembly segment fell vacant after demise of sitting Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April this year and bypolls in the constituency are due, though dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. The BJP is eyeing to wrest the seat from the main opposition Congress. Two women who have also been appointed district presidents are Gargi Kakkar (Gurugram) and Archana Gupta (Panipat).

Among others to be appointed district presidents include State Secretary of party's Kisan Morcha, Raj Kumar Saini (Kurukshetra), party's state executive members Satyender Parmar (Dadri), Raju Moor (Jind), Vikram Kadian (Jhajjar). In the appointments for the district unit presidents, the party has attempted to balance the caste equations in the state, where politics revolves around Jats and non-Jats.

While congratulating the newly appointed district unit chiefs, State president Dhankar exuded confidence that they will take the party to new heights. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the newly appointed district unit chiefs.

Ahead of appointment of district unit presidents, State General Secretary (Organisation) Suresh Bhatt, who was accompanied by Dhankar, had met BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.PTI SUN VSD  DV DV.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Upgraded Emfuleni roads to facilitate smoother running of commerce

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, says the recently upgraded roads in Emfuleni Local Municipality will go a long way in facilitating the smoother running of commerce in the district. The Department ...

Drug peddler arrested with 600 grams of cannabis in Jammu

A drug peddler was arrested with 600 grams of cannabis here on Wednesday, police said. The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal 28, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, they said.A police team intercepted a tanker in the ...

Delhi rains: Vehicles damaged in Saket after sidewall collapses

A number of vehicles were damaged in the Saket areas J Block here on Wednesday after a side wall collapsed following incessant downpour across Delhi NCR. Additionally, a traffic alert was issued by the Gurugram Traffic Police after incessan...

Nepal temporarily bans transport and gatherings in capital due to rise in coronavirus

Nepal temporarily banned public and religious gatherings and most transportation in its capital Kathmandu and surrounding areas on Wednesday, asking residents to stay home to control the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge.The curbs wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020