Truth of unemployment can't be hidden: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Modi government on Wednesday stating that the "truth of unemployment" cannot be hidden from the countrymen.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:13 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Modi government on Wednesday stating that the "truth of unemployment" cannot be hidden from the countrymen. "In the last 4 months, around 2 crore people have lost jobs. The future of 2 crore families is in darkness. By spreading false news and hatred on Facebook, the truth of unemployment and the apocalypse of the economy cannot be hidden from the country," Gandhi tweeted.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress spokesperson on Wednesday further said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has eclipsed the country's livelihood further alleging that close to 1.9 crores employed persons have lost their jobs from April to July alone. The loss of jobs reported by Surjewala was during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.
"In April-July 2020 only, 19,000,000 employed people lost their jobs. 5,000,000 jobs lost in July alone. 4,100,000 jobs in farming and construction. In totality, over 140,000,000 jobs have been lost," he tweeted further citing a news article that claimed that the lockdown imposed has taken a toll on the employment. "The BJP has eclipsed the country's employment," the tweet read further.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp. Prasad said that if a platform is public then every Indian has the right to convey his or her views on it. "I will not take the name of any platform but if the platform is public then every Indian has the right to convey his or her views on it. I will not comment on the parliamentary committee," Prasad said. (ANI)
