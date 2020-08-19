Left Menu
Development News Edition

How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick

It was a moment of hope. The legacy of Chisholm, who famously said she was “unbossed and unbothered,” was cemented that day as the first Black woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:50 IST
How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

When Hazel Dukes stepped onto the Democratic National Convention stage in 1972 to second Shirley Chisholm's presidential nomination, it amounted to more than history. It was a moment of hope.

The legacy of Chisholm, who famously said she was "unbossed and unbothered," was cemented that day as the first Black woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Dukes said Chisholm and others hoped her historic run would lay the foundation for future generations of Black women to ascend into powerful political roles to usher in systemic change within their communities. And 48 years later, that hope is being realized as California Sen Kamala Harris prepares to accept the Democratic Party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday. She will be the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket.

"Shirley exhibited the strength of Ida B. Wells, Mary McLeod Bethune and Fannie Lou Hamer and she was a powerhouse," said Dukes, 88, a lifelong activist and current president of the NAACP New York State Conference. "African American women, we've been in this struggle. And now we are showing our power and our strength. We are saying this is our moment and our space, and we are claiming it." That energy could decide whether Harris and Joe Biden win in November. Black voters, especially women, are a critical part of the Democratic coalition and could sway the results in critical states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Florida. But historically, Black women have fought the racism and sexism that prevented them from having prominent roles within the movements for women's suffrage and civil rights. While their organizing and political contributions had measurable impact, experts say, they were largely relegated to the sidelines, or in some cases, seemingly wiped from the historical record.

That reminder is especially clear as America marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote — a right that most Black women weren't afforded until much later. "This is certainly a watershed moment for them, but I do think it's important to emphasize that descriptive representation, as powerful as this is for women, is only that much more sweeter when it results in substantive representation," said Ravi Perry, Howard University's political science chair. "That upper glass ceiling is still there, and we are still one of the last developed nations to see a woman head of state." So, while Harris is set to address the nation for what some hope will be a rousing speech at a time of immense economic uncertainty and racial reckoning, others hope her remarks will be set against the legacy of the many Black women on whose shoulders they believe she stands.

Her speech follows former first lady Michelle Obama, whose powerful remarks Monday kicked off the convention and outlined the dire stakes for the election ahead. She declared that President Donald Trump was "in over his head" and the "wrong president for our country." Mrs. Obama hinted at the legacy of Black women in politics and how, even in 2020, a Black woman speaking with conviction at the convention might not be met with open arms by some, a stark reminder that the road to prominence within politics and the Democratic Party has not been easy for women of color, especially Black women..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Kerala: Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 62

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a 9-year-old boys body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala. The incident occurred in the Idukki...

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership PPP. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, ...

BMW drives in 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition at Rs 42.5 lakh

BMW Group India on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its 3 Series Gran Turismo, priced at Rs 42.5 lakh ex-showroom. Locally produced at the companys Chennai-based plant, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is availabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020