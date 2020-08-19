Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months - TASS cites election authority

Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months - TASS cites election authorityReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:24 IST
The Belarusian central election committee said on Wednesday veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two months, but that no date had yet been set, the TASS news agency reported.
Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger over allegations of election rigging at a disputed Aug. 9 presidential vote. His opponents want him out and for a new election to be held.
(Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- TASS
- COVID-19