Lithuania warns Belarus against steps that could lead to 'bitter sorrow'
Speaking after an EU talks on a contested election in Belarus, Nauseda called Lukashenko's order "controversial, to say the least". "The only way towards reconciliation is to solve the conflict peacefully. Nothing must be done towards the society, that could lead to bitter sorrow", he added talking to reporters in Vilnius.Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:33 IST
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday not to take any steps that could lead to "bitter sorrow" after he ordered his police to put down protests in the capital Minsk. Speaking after an EU talks on a contested election in Belarus, Nauseda called Lukashenko's order "controversial, to say the least".
"The only way towards reconciliation is to solve the conflict peacefully. Nothing must be done towards the society, that could lead to bitter sorrow", he added talking to reporters in Vilnius. Leaders at the summit agreed that new elections in Belarus are needed, he said.
