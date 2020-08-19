Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajastan civic elections put off due to coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:34 IST
Rajastan civic elections put off due to coronavirus pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Elections to 129 municipal bodies in Rajasthan have been put off for two months in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In an order on Wednesday, the State Election Commission said the elections to 129 municipal bodies of the state to be held in August 2020 have been postponed till October 20, 2020 in view of the current situation.

The Commission will periodically review the condition of coronavirus infection in the state and if it felt that it is possible to conduct elections, then holding of elections will be considered before October 20, 2020, the order said. The state has reported 64,676 COVID-19 cases and 908 deaths.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Forsaken Italian villages hope for revival with free holidays

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bargain hunters and frustrated globe trotters have swamped an Italian village with requests to stay after it offered free lodging to lure tourists to its abandoned hilltop hamlets...

Spain reports 3,715 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record

Spain reported 3,715 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, marking a new daily record since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June.Madrid bore the brunt of the increase, logg...

Kamala Harris to turn prosecutorial skills on Trump in historic speech

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. The vice presidential nomine...

Egyptian electoral list dominated by Sisi supporters wins Senate election

A 100-member closed electoral list dominated by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won a third of the seats in a newly created Senate, the head of the National Election Authority said on Wednesday. Only about 8 million of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020