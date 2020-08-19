Left Menu
AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at UP govt for registering cases against him

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a "history sheeter" as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. The Yogi government is trying to make me a history-sheeter," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a "history sheeter" as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. No immediate reaction was available from the state BJP. Cases have been registered against Sanjay Singh in Lakhimpur Khiri, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, and Greater Noida for allegedly promoting enmity among communities and other similar charges after his remarks over the recent police action and other issues. Singh claimed that these cases have been filed because he wanted to show the reality to the state government.

"The Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has filed nine different police complaints against me because I wanted to show the mirror to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led UP government. The Yogi government is trying to make me a history-sheeter," he said. Singh said as a Rajya Sabha MP, he will write a letter to the Vice President and chairperson of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu where he apprises him about all the police complaints against him. He said he will also apprise Naidu about the injustice done by the BJP under Yogi Adityanath in UP.

