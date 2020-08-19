Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after company bars political attire

Brown represents Ohio, where Akron is located. The White House declined to comment on whether Trump was calling for Americans to stop buying new vehicles with Goodyear tires. The report featured a Goodyear training session at the company's corporate headquarters that discussed political attire. Trump, trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls, is gearing up to accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination at the White House next week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:03 IST
Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after company bars political attire
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in response to a company policy that has deemed political attire, including that of the Trump campaign, unacceptable for the workplace. "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," the Republican president, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, wrote on Twitter, referring to his slogan "Make America Great Again" that often features on baseball caps worn by his supporters.

Shares in Goodyear, the largest tire company in North America, fell 4.2% following Trump's Twitter post. "To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any form of harassment or discrimination," a statement posted on the company's official Twitter account said.

To enforce that policy, Goodyear said, it asks employees to refrain from "workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equality issues." Last year, Goodyear had nearly $15 billion in revenue, the bulk coming from sales of tires, according to regulatory filings. Its branded tires were on 24% of new vehicles in the United States in 2018, according to Tire Business, an industry publication.

U.S. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown criticized Trump's comment. "It's absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers," he wrote in a tweet. Brown represents Ohio, where Akron is located.

The White House declined to comment on whether Trump was calling for Americans to stop buying new vehicles with Goodyear tires. The tweet followed a news report by WIBW, a CBS affiliate television station in Kansas. The report featured a Goodyear training session at the company's corporate headquarters that discussed political attire.

Trump, trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls, is gearing up to accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination at the White House next week. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that she had not seen the tweet, but did not view it as a political mistake.

"I think he's done plenty for companies in Ohio and elsewhere, far more than Joe Biden ever did," she said. Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said Trump "spends a tremendous amount of his time in the White House focused on how things reflect on him personally when he should be thinking about how they impact American families."

Boycotts, like tariffs, are a favorite in Trump's political and economic toolkit. In early 2016, before winning the last election, Trump called for boycotts of Apple products until the tech giant agreed to U.S. government demands that it unlock the cellphone of one of the killers in an attack in San Bernardino, California.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony

The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday. You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with...

U.N. accused of racism by asking staff in survey if they are 'yellow'

The United Nations has been accused by some of its staff of racism after it issued a survey that included a question asking how they identify themselves and offered yellow among the possible responses. The U.N. Survey on Racism was sent to ...

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter

One of the two terrorists, who was killed in an encounter in Handwara on Wednesday, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police IGP, Kashmir. Lone was involved in the...

UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020