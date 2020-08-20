Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Canada's Trudeau needs to spend to survive autumn confidence votes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government will likely survive a confidence vote next month but needs to invest in social programs to secure the opposition support he needs to stay in power, especially with a second, riskier vote coming later in the year. Trudeau said on Tuesday he would introduce "bold new solutions" as part of a plan to help Canada recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:39 IST
ANALYSIS-Canada's Trudeau needs to spend to survive autumn confidence votes
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government will likely survive a confidence vote next month but needs to invest in social programs to secure the opposition support he needs to stay in power, especially with a second, riskier vote coming later in the year.

Trudeau said on Tuesday he would introduce "bold new solutions" as part of a plan to help Canada recover from the coronavirus pandemic. He will put it to a vote in September which, if lost, will trigger an election. The Liberals only control a minority of seats in parliament and need opposition legislators to govern. The most obvious choice is the New Democratic Party (NDP), which competes for the same center-left voters.

"I think we will find it easy to vote in favor" as long as there are no obvious poison pills, such as spending cuts, a senior NDP source said on Wednesday. The NDP is short of money and would find it hard to go to the polls now, the source added. As long as the party backs the Liberals, Trudeau will have enough support to govern.

Trudeau's main rivals are the right-leaning Conservatives, who will elect a new leader this Sunday. The Conservatives would need both the NDP and the separatist Bloc Quebecois - the three hold a combined 177 seats to the Liberals' 156 - to bring down Trudeau, who says he does not want an election. Three Conservative strategists told Reuters there was little or no chance of an election being triggered next month, citing the likelihood of NDP support for the Liberals.

But in order to stay in power, Trudeau will need to offer the NDP enough of an incentive to back the Liberals when they unveil a fiscal update later in the year, which is also subject to a confidence vote. The NDP source said the party would need to see major investments in at least one of its priorities. These include a national childcare program, universal dental care and reform to employment insurance payments.

"We want to see real action ... if people conclude that all the Liberals are doing is talking, then there are a lot of soft left votes we could take in the next election," said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Even if the Liberals think they can take advantage of NDP weakness and a new Conservative leader, Canadians may object to a vote so soon after an October 2019 election, especially if there is a second COVID-19 wave.

Senior cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc said the government and opposition had already been discussing some of the plans that Trudeau will unveil next month. "So we don't think there would be any reason for the opposition to force an election," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp on Wednesday.

Not everyone thinks the Liberals can or even want to avoid an early election. Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research said the Liberals would benefit from going to the polls while Ottawa is still sending out stimulus checks. "I think their political calculus is to have an election before Canadians hit an economic wall," he said. "Once some Canadians cannot pay their rent or meet their mortgage, there will be political hell to pay."

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

When is Love Alarm Season 2 going to be renewed Season 1 of Love Alarm streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year. Since then the series fans across the world are ardently waiting to know when the second season will be out.Thanks to the cre...

Motor racing-Brawn defends Formula One's fastest driver list

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn has defended a controversial algorithm-based fastest driver ranking as a fascinating exercise that stands up to scrutiny, despite some social media scorn.The sport published a top 20 on Tuesday using...

Supporters of Egypt's Sisi set to dominate newly created Senate

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won all but a handful of declared seats in a newly created second chamber of parliament, official first round results and media reports showed on Wednesday. Only about eight million of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020