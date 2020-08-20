Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt needs to answer opposition queries on law and order: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:47 IST
UP govt needs to answer opposition queries on law and order: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the UP Assembly session, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government needs to answer opposition queries on various issues including unemployment and law and order situation

The three-day Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on Thursday, with authorities making special seating arrangements following COVID-19 protocols and setting up testing centres near residences of MLAs for easy collection of swab samples

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "This session of the UP Legislative Assembly is going to be historic in a number of ways. The government has to answer questions raised by the opposition and its own people on coronavirus, unemployment, casteist atrocities and poor law and order." "The Government's thoko neeti (encounter policy) has become a point of internal discord (aantarik kalah) instead of becoming a point of reconciliation (sulah)," Yadav claimed.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MSRTC resumes inter-district bus services after five months

Inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC resumed on Thursday morning after a gap of almost five months, officials said. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday permitted the state-owned undertaki...

Canadiens top Flyers to avoid elimination

Nick Suzuki notched the game-winning goal, Montreal finally solved hot Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart, and the Canadiens staved off first-round elimination Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the top-seed Flyers in Toronto. Montreals Game ...

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020