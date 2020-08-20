Kenya: ANC will not destabilize after Muluka-Owalo's resignation, says Savula

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has said that secretary-general Muluka-Owalo's resign from the Amani National Congress will not destabilize the party, according to a news report by The Star.

Savula, the deputy party leader has said on August 19 that the party remains steadfast in his drive to brand its leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as the man to beat in 2022.

Barrack Muluka resigned from the party as secretary-general last week. His exit was followed a few days later by Eliud Owalo, a strategist who had worked for ODM boss Raila Odinga. He had run in the Kibra by-election on the ANC ticket.

Savula said, "We wish them the best in their next undertakings wherever they are headed. They will be replaced by other able members ready and willing to move the party agenda forward."

He said ANC knew Owalo's heart was elsewhere when he visited Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home several weeks ago.

Ayub Savula said that former secretary-general Muluka finished his assignments and left. Sources said he was unhappy that proposed changes in the party constitution weakened the secretary general's position.

The party leadership is focused on expanding to the rest of the country and building a national image for the 2022 General Election.

"Our immediate focus is to brand and market Mudavadi as presidential candidate for 2022. We don't want to join any other camp as our opponents claim. They are free to join us, however, and make Mudavadi the next president," Savula said.