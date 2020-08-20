Left Menu
Kenya: Deputy Governors earn hefty salaries for doing nothing, says Caroline Karugu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyeri | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:49 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DGCarolKarugu)

Forum chair Caroline Karugu, who is Nyeri Deputy Governor has said that Deputy Governors earn hefty salaries for doing absolutely nothing. They say this state of affairs should not continue and want to be given portfolios, according to a news report by The Star.

The Deputy Governors Forum is pushing for clear and structured functions of the office of the Deputy Governor as most of us are well educated.

Karugu said that they go to their offices for the roll call, eat mandazis, and swing in the chairs the whole day. "We are extremely knowledgeable but our skills are not utilized. Most Kenyans don't even know their deputy governors because they have never seen us do anything," she said.

She said the Building Bridges Initiative's proposal to compel candidates vying for the governor to pick deputies of the opposite sex may not work if proper structures are not put in place.

"It will be a disaster because the deputy will just be idle all the time. We might end up being breeding couples," Karugu said.

She said they each earn Sh740,000 per month, which amounts to Sh400 million per year and about Sh2 billion for five years.

"Sh2 billion is paid to people who do nothing for five years. Deputy governors are now doing charitable activities so that they have functions to do. A deputy president should also be a minister or Cabinet secretary for something, "she added.

