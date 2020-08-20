Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

ALEXANDER LITVINENKO The ex-KGB agent and outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin died aged 43 after drinking green tea laced with polonium-210, a rare and potent radioactive isotope, at London's Millennium Hotel, British officials have said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:08 IST
FACTBOX-Kremlin foes who have suffered mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday and his spokeswoman said his morning tea appeared to have been poisoned. Here are some details about previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning, or have cried foul after suddenly falling ill.

SERGEI SKRIPAL A former Russian double agent who passed secrets to British intelligence, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the English cathedral city of Salisbury in March, 2018.

They were taken to hospital in a critical condition and British officials said they had been poisoned by Novichok, a group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s. Russia has denied any role in the poisoning and says Britain is whipping up anti-Russian hysteria.

The chemical "causes a slowing of the heart and restriction of the airways, leading to death by asphyxiation", said pharmacology expert Prof. Gary Stephens at the University of Reading. "One of the main reasons these agents are developed is because their component parts are not on the banned list." VLADIMIR KARA-MURZA

The Russian opposition activist says he believes attempts were made to poison him in 2015 and 2017. A German laboratory later found elevated levels of mercury, copper, manganese and zinc in him, according to medical reports seen by Reuters. Moscow denied involvement. ALEXANDER LITVINENKO

The ex-KGB agent and outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin died aged 43 after drinking green tea laced with polonium-210, a rare and potent radioactive isotope, at London's Millennium Hotel, British officials have said. Putin probably approved the killing, a British inquiry concluded in 2016. The Kremlin has denied involvement.

An inquiry led by a senior British judge found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation that he said was probably directed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main heir to the Soviet-era KGB. Litvinenko fled Russia for Britain six years to the day before he was poisoned.

ALEXANDER PEREPILICHNY The 44-year-old Russian was found dead near his luxury home on an exclusive gated estate outside London after he had been out jogging in November 2012.

Perepilichny had sought refuge in Britain in 2009 after helping a Swiss investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. His sudden death raised suggestions he might have been murdered. British police ruled out foul play despite suspicions he might have been murdered with a rare poison. An inquest into his death has yet to give a definitive conclusion as to how he died.

A pre-inquest hearing heard that traces of a rare and deadly poison from the gelsemium plant had been found in his stomach. Perepilichny had enjoyed a large bowl of soup containing sorrel, a popular Russian dish. Russia denied involvement.

VIKTOR YUSHCHENKO Yushchenko, then a Ukrainian opposition leader, was poisoned during the campaign for the 2004 presidential election in which he stood on a pro-western ticket against the pro-Moscow prime minister, Viktor Yanukovich.

He said he was poisoned while having dinner outside Kiev with officials from the Ukrainian security services. Russia denied any involvement. His body was found to contain 1,000 times more dioxin than is normally present. His face and body were disfigured by the poisoning and he had dozens of operations in the aftermath.

He won the presidency in a re-run poll after Ukraine's Supreme Court struck down results declaring Yanukovich the winner amid street protests dubbed the "Orange Revolution". GEORGI MARKOV

A Bulgarian writer, journalist and opponent of his country's then-communist leadership who defected to the West in 1969, Markov died on Sept. 11, 1978 after he felt a sharp sting in his thigh while he waited for a bus on London's Waterloo Bridge. According to accounts of the incident, Markov looked behind him and saw a man picking up an umbrella that had fallen on the ground. The man mumbled "sorry" before walking away.

Markov later died of what is believed to be poisoning from ricin, for which there is no antidote. Dissidents accused the Soviet KGB of being behind the killing. (Editing by Timothy Heritage, Philippa Fletcher and Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK veteran, former Minister Rahman Khan dead

Veteran DMK orator and former Minister A Rahman Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died here on Thursday. He was 77 and died of heart attack, his family said.He was treated at a hospital for a week recently. He was discharged after...

India, Israel sign cultural agreement to further strengthen people-to-people ties

India and Israel on Thursday signed a cultural agreement that outlines a three-year programme of cooperation to further strengthen their strategic bilateral relations by promoting greater people-to-people exchanges. The agreement was signed...

Dax Shepard says he needs surgery after motorcycle accident

Actor Dax Shepard has revealed that he will be undergoing surgery after he fractured multiple bones in a motorcycle accident last week. During the Tuesdays episode of his&#160;Armchair Expert&#160;podcast, the 45-year-old actor revealed tha...

Cipla, Stempeutics collaborate to launch Stempeucel for CLI treatment in India

Pharma major Cipla on Thursday said it is collaborating with its partner Stempeutics Research to launch the latters cell therapy product Stempeucel for the treatment of critical limb ischemia CLI in India. The companys partner Stempeutics R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020