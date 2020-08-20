Left Menu
Kamala Harris's sister, step-daughter, niece deliver speeches to nominate her as VP

Kamala Harris's sister, step-daughter and her niece on Wednesday introduced her as the Democratic vice presidential nominee during the party's virtual convention.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:38 IST
Kamala Harris's sister, step-daughter and her niece on Wednesday introduced her as the Democratic vice presidential nominee during the party's virtual convention. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first Black and Indian descent individual to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party.

A biographical montage for Harris’ family life was jointly presented by her sister, Maya Harris, her niece Meena Harris and her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who called her “Momala, the world’s greatest stepmom.” “Growing up, heaven help the poor kid that picked on me,” said Maya, as the montage showed photos of the Harris sisters as young girls raised primarily by their immigrant mother from India, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. Gopalan married Donald Harris, an economist from Jamaica. The pair separated when Kamala was 5.

Meena Harris praised Kamala as a strong, “fierce” role model for her own two daughters. “I love you, I admire you, I am so proud of you, and even though Mommy’s not here to see her first daughter to step into history,” Maya Harris said.

The stage for the historic convention night was set by former US president Barack Obama, who was the first non-White president of the country from January 2009 to January 2017..

