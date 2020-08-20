Left Menu
BJP MLA facing rape charges gives statement to police in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:59 IST
BJP MLA from Dwarahat Mahesh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, has given his statement to police, an official said. The MLA recorded his statement late on Wednesday night, Dehradun Circle Officer Anuj Kumar said.

However, he refused to share the content of the legislator's statement. A woman who claims to be the MLA's neighbour had filed a police complaint against him on Sunday accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018 at Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal.

She had also alleged in her complaint that the MLA is the father of her three-month-old daughter, insisting on a DNA test of the child to bring out the truth. When asked whether the MLA is ready for a DNA test, the police officer refused to say anything.

DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar said the investigations in the case are underway and nothing can be said as of now. The legislator's wife on the other hand has already registered a case against the woman at the Nehru colony police station, accusing her of blackmailing her husband.

Meanwhile, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said if the charges levelled against him are proved to be true, action will be taken against him. "The MLA's wife has registered a case of blackmailing against the woman who has also lodged a police complaint against him. Any action will depend on the outcome of the investigation," Bhagat said.

