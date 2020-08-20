Modi congratulates winners of cleanliness survey results

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the cities that secured the top positions in the annual cleanliness survey results and expressed hope that it will inspire other cities to ramp up their efforts towards better sanitation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the cities that secured the top positions in the annual cleanliness survey results and expressed hope that it will inspire other cities to ramp up their efforts towards better sanitation. "Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions," Modi said in a tweet.

Indore was adjudged the cleanest city in the country for the fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness survey on Thursday. Varanasi, represented by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha, was adjudged the "Best Ganga Town" in the country, followed by Kanpur, Munger, Prayagraj and Haridwar.

