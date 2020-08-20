Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish PM says international pressure will help bring new Belarusian election

International pressure will help Belarusians secure new elections faster, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. "I think their fight will last a while, but that it will be shorter, that they will be able to count on victory much faster ...

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:15 IST
Polish PM says international pressure will help bring new Belarusian election
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

International pressure will help Belarusians secure new elections faster, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"I think their fight will last a while, but that it will be shorter, that they will be able to count on victory much faster ... the stronger the international pressure," he told a news conference.

He made the comment as he announced that the head of the Polish national health fund, Adam Niedzielski, had been appointed health minister. Zbigniew Rau, head of the parliamentary commission on foreign affairs, will become foreign minister, Morawiecki said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and downed a booby-trapped drone towards the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the state news agency said on Thursday.The official spokesman of the coalition Turki Al-Malki said joint coalition fo...

Mexican president says money stolen by corrupt officials must be returned

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday money stolen by corrupt officials should be returned, a day after it emerged that a key witness in his battle against corruption had accused former presidents, ministers and law...

Hike to spend up to Rs 40,000 per employee to facilitate work from home throughout 2020

Mobile messaging platform Hike on Thursday said all its employees will work from home throughout this year and the company will spend up to Rs 40,000 per staffer to help them create a comfortable workspace at their home. The company, howeve...

German plane leaving to fetch stricken Navalny tonight - newspaper

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up stricken Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.Nav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020