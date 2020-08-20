Left Menu
Gujarat: Ex-MLA's formal rejoining of Cong postponed

According to the party, former Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, who had fought the 2017 Assembly election against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and later quit the party, was set to join the party fold on Friday. Rajyaguru had resigned from Congress in 2018 alleging that the state party leadership's style of functioning was not good.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the Gujarat Congress announced that a former MLA would formally rejoin the party on Friday, it said that the program has been postponed due to his health issues. According to the party, former Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, who had fought the 2017 Assembly election against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and later quit the party, was set to join the party fold on Friday.

Rajyaguru had resigned from Congress in 2018 alleging that the state party leadership's style of functioning was not good. "Rajyaguru was to join the Congress on Friday at the state party headquarters in Ahmedabad. However, the program has been postponed due to his health issues," Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Rajyaguru became an MLA in 2012 from Rajkot East seat. In 2017, he volunteered to fight against chief minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat, leaving his safe seat. However, he lost to Rupani.

He had resigned in June 2018, months after the assembly elections in December 2017.

