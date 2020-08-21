Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic convention audience rises on night three, early data show

Roughly 21.4 million people watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention on six television networks, an increase of 2 million from the previous night, according to preliminary Nielsen data released on Thursday. The figures do not include people who watched former President Barack Obama, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other speakers on Wednesday via online platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, or on the convention website.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:34 IST
Democratic convention audience rises on night three, early data show

Roughly 21.4 million people watched the third night of the Democratic National Convention on six television networks, an increase of 2 million from the previous night, according to preliminary Nielsen data released on Thursday.

The figures do not include people who watched former President Barack Obama, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other speakers on Wednesday via online platforms such as Twitter or YouTube, or on the convention website. Additional data from other networks that aired primetime coverage is expected later on Thursday.

The television audience for the convention, where Democrats nominated Joe Biden for president, remained below the level of 2016, when there were fewer digital viewing options. On Tuesday, about 19.2 million people tuned in on 10 cable and broadcast networks, a drop of 22% from four years ago. Roughly 19.7 million watched on Monday.

The Biden campaign has said that millions of people have watched on online platforms, for which there is no standard, third-party measurement. The convention is being held virtually for the first time rather than in a large arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers have appeared live or in recorded segments.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next weeks Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a move world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a te...

Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. CM Uddhav...

Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the C...

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020