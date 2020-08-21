Trump adviser O'Brien says possible poisoning of Navalny very concerning -Fox News interview
He is a very courageous politician to have stood up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin inside Russia, and our thoughts and our prayers are with him and his family," O'Brien said in an interview on Fox News. "It's extraordinarily concerning and if the Russians were behind this ... it's something that we're going to factor into how we deal with the Russians going forward," he said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 05:13 IST
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Thursday the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was very concerning and it could impact U.S.-Russia relations. "He's a very courageous man. He is a very courageous politician to have stood up to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin inside Russia, and our thoughts and our prayers are with him and his family," O'Brien said in an interview on Fox News.
"It's extraordinarily concerning and if the Russians were behind this ... it's something that we're going to factor into how we deal with the Russians going forward," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert O'Brien
- Alexei Navalny
- White House
- Russia
- Kremlin
- Fox News
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
8 Western nations urge Russian forces to leave Georgia
Belarus says alleged Russian mercenaries detained last week broke the law - Belta
Athletics-Russian junior pole vaulter pins hopes on Belarus for international career
Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta
White House, Congress to resume coronavirus talks on major issues