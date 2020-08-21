Left Menu
French minister Beaune: Share concerns and fears over Putin critic Navalny

French junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday that he shared the concerns and fears of others regarding the fate of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and reiterated that France was ready to help him.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:19 IST
French junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday that he shared the concerns and fears of others regarding the fate of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and reiterated that France was ready to help him. Allies of Navalny accused the Kremlin of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany on Friday, with Navalny fighting for his life after drinking tea that his supporters said they believe was laced with poison.

"I share those fears and the shock caused by this dramatic situation," Beaune told France Info radio. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France was ready to give Navalny all necessary assistance, including asylum, and that France would closely follow investigations into the cause of Navalny's illness.

