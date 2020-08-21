Left Menu
Lalu Yadav takes jibe at Nitish Kumar over Bihar's poor standing in Swachh Survekshan 2020

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi as six cities of the state have been declared as the dirtiest city in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2020.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:58 IST
Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Along with a list of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Lalu Yadav tweeted, "How are you Nitish-Sushil? Will you not blame us? Are the people of this government not ashamed?"

For the cities consisting of less than 10 lakh population, six cities from Bihar found its places in the dirtiest cities in the country. These include Gaya, Buxar, Bhagalpur, Parsa bazaar, Biharsharif and Saharsa. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took to twitter to slam the Bihar Chief Minister. "Congratulations to the honourable Chief Minister for 15 years -- Nitish Kumar -- on getting Patna the number-1 position in the country. Let us get the number-1 position somewhere in 15 years," he tweeted in Hindi.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country, Madhya Pradesh's Indore is placed among the country's cleanest city. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on the second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on the third.

