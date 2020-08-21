Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to kin of sanitation worker who died of COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Raju, a sanitation worker who died due to COVID-19 while being on duty.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Raju, a sanitation worker who died due to COVID-19 while being on duty. While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "He (Raju) died while serving the people. We are proud of all such COVID warriors."
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,271 active cases in the national capital. On Wednesday, Kejriwal gave an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Balyan, who died in a fire incident in Peeragarhi earlier this year. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- COVID
- Delhi
- Peeragarhi
ALSO READ
Delhi govt to give financial incentives to buyers of electric vehicles: CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches electric vehicle policy which aims to boost economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level.
Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy
Kejriwal launches electric vehicle policy in Delhi, calls it 'most progressive'
Under Delhi's electric vehicle policy, 200 charging stations to be set up in one year: Delhi CM Kejriwal.