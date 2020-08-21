Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to kin of sanitation worker who died of COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Raju, a sanitation worker who died due to COVID-19 while being on duty. While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "He (Raju) died while serving the people. We are proud of all such COVID warriors."

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,271 active cases in the national capital. On Wednesday, Kejriwal gave an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Balyan, who died in a fire incident in Peeragarhi earlier this year. (ANI)