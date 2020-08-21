Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's UN-backed government announces cease-fire

Libya's UN-supported government has announced a cease-fire across the country and called for demilitarizing the contested strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. Eastern forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive in April 2019 trying to capture the capital Tripoli.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:45 IST
Libya's UN-backed government announces cease-fire

Libya's UN-supported government has announced a cease-fire across the country and called for demilitarizing the contested strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces. The Tripoli-based government has also called for an end to an oil blockade imposed by rival forces since earlier this year.

It also called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Eastern forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive in April 2019 trying to capture the capital Tripoli. But his campaign collapsed in June when the Tripoli-allied militias, with Turkish support, gained the upper hand, driving his forces from the outskirts of Tripoli and other western towns..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJP s two-day meet on Bihar polls from Saturday

BJP President J P Nadda and a host of senior party leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting Saturday to draw strategy for Bihar Assembly polls due in October-November, its state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said on Friday. In ad...

BIT Mesra to develop 'less costly aptamer-based' diagnostic kit for COVID-19 detection

Researchers at Birla Institute of Technology BIT, Mesra are developing an aptamer-based diagnostic kit for the detection of COVID-19 infection that can detect a number of infections in a precise and efficient manner, besides making detectio...

3 of family killed as house collapses after heavy rains, missing woman's body found

A man and his two children were buried alive when their house collapsed following rains in Pithoragarh district early on Friday, while the body of a woman was found in a village four days after she went missing in the wake of a landslide. I...

Despite delay due to COVID-19, Jammu Ring Road project likely to meet Dec 2021 deadline: Official

The Jammu Ring Road project is likely to meet its December 2021 deadline despite suspension of work for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. The first phase of the road project was inaugurated by Jammu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020