Bihar BJP doesn't need outsiders as candidates: State party president

By Amit Kumar At a time when MLAs of different parties were switching loyalties, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal said that the party has enough candidates for the assembly polls and does not need outsiders.

Jaiswal told ANI, "We have enough good candidates so we do not need outsiders for fighting the election. We are not going to promote any outsider. The BJP will fight all traditional seats in Bihar assembly poll." "The BJP has 76 lakh workers in Bihar and we are not going to put up outsiders to contest the election on BJP symbol. Our party is so strong in the state that we do not need outsiders ahead of the assembly election," the Bihar BJP chief said.

Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs quit the party and joined the Janata Dal-United including Chandrika Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, and two other MLAs. On the other hand, JDU minister Shyam Razak who was recently expelled from the party joined the RJD.