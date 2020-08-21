Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar BJP doesn't need outsiders as candidates: State party president

At a time when MLAs of different parties were switching loyalties, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal said that the party has enough candidates for the assembly polls and does not need outsiders.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:45 IST
Bihar BJP doesn't need outsiders as candidates: State party president
Bihar Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) State President and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar At a time when MLAs of different parties were switching loyalties, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah Sanjay Jaiswal said that the party has enough candidates for the assembly polls and does not need outsiders.

Jaiswal told ANI, "We have enough good candidates so we do not need outsiders for fighting the election. We are not going to promote any outsider. The BJP will fight all traditional seats in Bihar assembly poll." "The BJP has 76 lakh workers in Bihar and we are not going to put up outsiders to contest the election on BJP symbol. Our party is so strong in the state that we do not need outsiders ahead of the assembly election," the Bihar BJP chief said.

Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs quit the party and joined the Janata Dal-United including Chandrika Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, and two other MLAs. On the other hand, JDU minister Shyam Razak who was recently expelled from the party joined the RJD.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJP s two-day meet on Bihar polls from Saturday

BJP President J P Nadda and a host of senior party leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting Saturday to draw strategy for Bihar Assembly polls due in October-November, its state chief Sanjay Jaiswal said on Friday. In ad...

BIT Mesra to develop 'less costly aptamer-based' diagnostic kit for COVID-19 detection

Researchers at Birla Institute of Technology BIT, Mesra are developing an aptamer-based diagnostic kit for the detection of COVID-19 infection that can detect a number of infections in a precise and efficient manner, besides making detectio...

3 of family killed as house collapses after heavy rains, missing woman's body found

A man and his two children were buried alive when their house collapsed following rains in Pithoragarh district early on Friday, while the body of a woman was found in a village four days after she went missing in the wake of a landslide. I...

Despite delay due to COVID-19, Jammu Ring Road project likely to meet Dec 2021 deadline: Official

The Jammu Ring Road project is likely to meet its December 2021 deadline despite suspension of work for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. The first phase of the road project was inaugurated by Jammu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020